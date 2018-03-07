Garlic reviews
B........h
March 7, 2018
Euphoric
Relaxed
I smoked two bowls of this in the bathtub and rubbed my knees and hands with a cloth for an hour while laughing. Definitely recommend for pain and depression.
E........t
November 25, 2017
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
First off, this strain is amazing - that's all you need to know to go pick some up for yourself. I am 90% of the time a Sativa only guy. This Indica is the only Indica I would choose over any of my Sativas. Simply put - it's Indica perfection. At 24% THC this one kicks hard. It isn't a couch locker - but you still might want to sit down. You'll retain all motor skills; you'll just be floating in a warm, creative and happy cloud that is Garlic Bud. As expected, dry mouth and eyes are at full speed. Dizziness if taken in large amounts. The pro's definitely outweigh the cons by a huge margin. Pain? Anxiety? Writers block? Garlic Bud tucks them into bed for a nice and well deserved break. 10/10 Used in flower form in a vaporizer (Boundless CF).
p........3
February 10, 2015
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I picked up Garlic bud because it was cheap and I was short on money. I was impressed by this bud. Very good, quite stoney, took away my cares. I picked up some Moonrocks at the same time, but actually preferred the effects of the Garlic bud.
M........7
June 15, 2016
Along with being very potent, this strain is great for relaxation and stress relief. I packed my chillum once two hours ago and I am still have a good head high going on. Would not recommend if you need to be focused or intensive gaming/activities. This could easily be used to help with insomnia as well as it leaves you relaxed and spacey. I didn't give this 5 stars because of the taste; it is does not have the best taste but it is better than some strains.
m........s
October 13, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
WOW. To start, this strain is PHENOMENAL! It's a Hard-hitting & Fast-acting OG type of Indica strain. The batch I got came in testing at 20.88% THC! Upon opening the Garlic you get SMACKED in the face with a PUNGENT, GARLICKY scent along with hints of GAS/SKUNK coming through. The taste however is NOT TOO GARLICKY and more of a SMOOTH DIESEL with the HINT OF GARLIC SPRINKLED IN. THE HIGH IMMEDIATELY HITS YOU IN THE HEAD & FACE AREA, QUICKLY WORKING ITS WAY DOWN TO THE BODY AND LEAVING YOU COUCH-LOCKED FOR A LONG WHILE. I would RECOMMEND GARLIC to EXPERIENCED PAITIENTS & STONERS who are looking for a STRONG HIGH.
D........n
June 10, 2018
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Dear Space Hoes, this news comes from planet hoe: Garlic Bud is a giddy strain. I was a little down on this rainy day on planet hoe, but after a bowl of this I'm pretty high and uplifted into our marvelous hoe clouds. Anywho, pick this up for a good time. - DR Avocado
N........3
September 1, 2015
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great for insomnia because it puts me to sleep after about an hour. Not the best tasting but who really cares.
C........s
February 11, 2018
Tried this strain for first time and "WOW" took about five to ten minutes for full effect to sink in and I was out of bed and moving. Good pick me up feeling. This strain I think is great for the price.