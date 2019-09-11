ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gary Payton reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gary Payton.

Avatar for Offical_S7V7N
Member since 2019
Had me Smacked from day till night
Avatar for Kumokosi
Member since 2015
I don't know what to say besides the fact that I tried this strain, and from personal experience I can verify that this is indeed HIGH OCTANE GAS
Avatar for hayleemayy
Member since 2019
gas
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for quentinleny
Member since 2019
Gas pack
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for pastajohn
Member since 2019
this strain made my friend reverse puberty. he was talking in the highest voice possible for about 30 mins.
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for EuphoricStoner87
Member since 2019
I was very skeptical to buy this strain because of celebrity names don’t really be as good as I thought or hoped to be .. but this shit right here niggga THIS SHIT RIIIGGGHHHTTT HEEERREE NIGGGAA IS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🥴 $35 for an 1/8 at my dispensary I’m mad I didn’t buy a 1/4 for $65 but It’s all good 🔥💨
Avatar for JoeSlops
Member since 2016
When I opened the bag and took my first smell I instantly realized why its called Gary Payton. Smells like a crusty, sweaty jock strap. Phenomenal flowers!
