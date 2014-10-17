ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Grand Doggy Purps

Grand Doggy Purps

Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency. 

    Avatar for XanderFrost
    Member since 2015
    My dispensary just got this strain in and I had to try it out. Definitely worth it, instantly relaxing you yet uplifting at the same time. Floralish but sweet taste. The sample I tried was 27% THC and 1.05% CBD. So it definitely can be a heavy hitter.
    EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for JenDog77
    Member since 2017
    42, Female Rheumatoid Arthritis since 2014. Medical patient for 2 years. For joint and body pain, anxiety, gastrointestinal inflammation and insomnia, this is a Steady-Eddie keep it in the rotation strain for me. I prefer this strain in flower, however vape carts are just as effective. For me, th...
    CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
    Avatar for neese80
    Member since 2014
    Indica and indica-dominant hybrids provide me with the most relief from my MS symptoms. The grand doggy purps is one of my favorites.
    EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for CandieGirl5969
    Member since 2015
    Awesome Strain for my Multiple Sclerosis. Helps w with pain, inflammation, muscle spams. Also good for Stress, happiness, relaxation. I just love this strain!!
    HappyRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for themax543211
    Member since 2015
    Had this strain fresh dried, no cure. It has an amazing taste and is well refined. It tastes sweet like honey and rolls off the tongue easy. You don't realize that you've smoked a ton until it hits you. The high is very uplifting and cerebral. I felt more motivated to finish tasks and I felt more cr...
    CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
    Chemdog
    Granddaddy Purple
    Grand Doggy Purps

