On the nose, it's peppery and earthy. My cure on the flower didn't produce very strong smells. On the taste, it's a smoother smoke, with a hint of berry upfront, peppery and earthy mid-hit, and then a barely noticeable sweetness on the exhale. The effects come on quickly within two hits, and by the time you're done consuming your serving your body will melt. It's very heady when it kicks in, but becomes mostly a moderately strong body buzz shortly after. It's a good strain for chilling around the house all day, or if you need your muscles to relax a bit and some help sleeping.