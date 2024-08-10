Currently writing stoned, but I've had this for a while, and it's a great strain so far!! I've never had the same taste every time, so sometimes I'm hit with peppery and earthy taste, and then other hits are as grape tasting as you can get!! It usually hits pretty quickly, huge head high, then goes into a body high. I'm only ever able to get 1 maybe 2 hits off my bong before it actually hits hard, only issue I really have with it is that it makes my tinnitus and visual snow 10x worse but besides that it's a really nice strain and it mellows you out. Great if you wanna smoke with friends or if you're in the mood to chill out by yourself at home and watch films!!