Grapechata strain effects
Grapechata strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
r........d
August 10, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
On the nose, it's peppery and earthy. My cure on the flower didn't produce very strong smells. On the taste, it's a smoother smoke, with a hint of berry upfront, peppery and earthy mid-hit, and then a barely noticeable sweetness on the exhale. The effects come on quickly within two hits, and by the time you're done consuming your serving your body will melt. It's very heady when it kicks in, but becomes mostly a moderately strong body buzz shortly after. It's a good strain for chilling around the house all day, or if you need your muscles to relax a bit and some help sleeping.
j........4
March 14, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
indica dominanttt
5........2
April 29, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
This strain is a Potent strain that swoops in and takes your body, tastes absolutely wonderful, with a slight berry taste at first with a creamy finish, definitely recommend this strain to anyone with a good tolerance
r........4
June 17, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Anxious
It was good bud, lots of purple coloration. But, I didn't get any grape flavor. The high hit me fast before I could even take a third bong rip. Heady at first, but then Eased into a smooth, relaxing indica body buzz.. Gave me the munchies at the end. Nothing outstanding would buy again if it was on sale.
d........7
July 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
It has a fruity smell definitely dank. It smokes really smooth in a raw cone. Definitely is indica dominant. Been smoking for 10 min on this and can start to feel effects already and definitely euphoric and happy feelings. Talkative. I was super stressed before smoking and I am calm now. Definitely will help you sleep in my opinion. You might be dazed for the first 10 min but you are good!
s........l
October 28, 2024
Happy
Hungry
This strain overall tasted great, gave an alright high. For the price, It’s worth getting again. great to share with friends!
s........n
June 21, 2024
Happy
Hungry
It’s mid. Nice heady high but it’s gone pretty swiftly and then just a nice, pleasant state. Not a ton of body effects.
s........7
November 14, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Dry eyes
Currently writing stoned, but I've had this for a while, and it's a great strain so far!! I've never had the same taste every time, so sometimes I'm hit with peppery and earthy taste, and then other hits are as grape tasting as you can get!! It usually hits pretty quickly, huge head high, then goes into a body high. I'm only ever able to get 1 maybe 2 hits off my bong before it actually hits hard, only issue I really have with it is that it makes my tinnitus and visual snow 10x worse but besides that it's a really nice strain and it mellows you out. Great if you wanna smoke with friends or if you're in the mood to chill out by yourself at home and watch films!!