Sativa

4.6 44 reviews

Green Lantern

Cannabinoids

Green Lantern

Green Lantern is a mostly sativa strain whose undocumented history poses frustrations for genetic enthusiasts. While some rumors mark the 1960s as Green Lantern’s beginning, others tell us that Green Lantern is a newer strain that resulted from crossing Green Crack and White Rhino. Whatever its parentage may be, Green Lantern inherits mellow euphoric effects and a peppery pine aroma comparable to that of Jack Herer. Its aroma suggests the presence of caryophyllene and pinene, which are terpenes that fight inflammation and promote focus

Effects

27 people reported 296 effects
Uplifted 74%
Happy 66%
Focused 62%
Euphoric 59%
Energetic 51%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 25%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

44

Lineage

First strain parent
White Rhino
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Lantern

