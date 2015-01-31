ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria

Avatar for dangerouslytoasty
Member since 2016
Perfection. Couchlock with bubbling euphoria and giggles. It's like OG Kush smacked you in the face with a designer bag. Get it!
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for TigerLadyTX
Member since 2013
LOVELY variant of OG Kush. The 1/8th I laid hands on tested out at 30% THC content. A true one hitter quitter smoke.
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
Bred as a knockout high, Gucci was created to be smack-you-in-the-face strong. It is an award-winning strain, winning the 2013 Cannabis Cup for Concentrates. Gucci has a pungent, yet sweet flavor with a spicy aftertaste that is simply delicious: it is a very versatile strain. Great for social settin...
EnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative
Avatar for sidewalkstonergirl
Member since 2017
Took some Googling to find out this strain is also known as Facewreck. And it does exactly that, in the best way possible. Vaped great; after one pack I was blitzed and the best version of myself with an idgaf attitude about it. Introspective yet extraverted, this strain will lift you whil keeping y...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for spagheddy
Member since 2014
Its definitely worthy of the name. Very potent! I consider myself a heavy smoker, however this had me elevated after only a bowl.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
Strain
Gucci OG

New Strains Alert: Dank Schrader, Pineapple Purps, Gucci OG, White Fire 43, and Orange Cookies
New Strains Alert: Dank Schrader, Pineapple Purps, Gucci OG, White Fire 43, and Orange Cookies