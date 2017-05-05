ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hempstar

Hempstar, now known as "Brainstorm," was developed by Dutch Passion Seeds as a tribute to all the hempsters and the international hemp movement. This sativa-dominant strain was originally a three-way cross between Skunk, Oasis, and Haze, but Dutch Passion later brought Northern Lights #5 and Haze together to create the modern Brainstorm strain. It has a mild taste and traditional sativa effects.

670 reported effects from 90 people
Uplifted 60%
Happy 54%
Energetic 53%
Euphoric 48%
Focused 45%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 16%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%

Avatar for PlasmaWaffle
Member since 2015
This strain smells like fresh citrusy lemons growing in a rain forest. Once it's ground, it smells like a blast of tropical citrus that tinges the nostrils. It was so enticing that I literally accidentally snorted a little bit because I couldn't get enough of the smell. When you smoke it it tastes M...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for manx_cabbit
Member since 2010
This strain is currently one of my "go-to" sativas. It's always a great high for when I want to have a nice quiet night at home meditating, but I've also used it during small gatherings and I've noticed it can make me pretty chatty.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Eric420
Member since 2013
Hempstar is my new favorite sativa it woke me up and kept me up really euphoric, it also gave me the giggles and i had a mad munchie run, i would only use this strain in the morning, never at night. im giving this strain a 5 out of 5. one of my top strains forsure .
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for GreenRegime
Member since 2011
My favorite strain. Always covered in THC trichomes, powdered all over the delicious buds. Pure cannabis happiness and energy in this green--almost yellow from THC--plant .
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Jeekayjay
Member since 2016
Hempstar produces very nice looking buds. Mine are light green with mischievous orange hairs everywhere. An inviting frosty layer coats the whole nug. Pungent earthy tones are what I'm getting and there's an underlying scent I can't put my finger on...it's an herbal almost basil-ish smell. The b...
EnergeticUplifted
Lineage

Northern Lights #5
Haze
Hempstar

