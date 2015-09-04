We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
The name of this strain may throw some people off. Instead of the reality star Honey Boo Boo’s in your face, brash, abrasive nature, this strain is the opposite. Literally makes me feel like my body has been dipped in honey. My muscles are relaxed, my mind is relaxed, and time feels like slow motion...
Had a rough experience first time with this (used Cresco concentrate). Smoked a little too much, had some physical disassociation, racing thoughts and heart rate, and paranoia. Took about 90 min to calm down and feel like I was in my body again. Tried again with a small sip last night and it was fin...
just got this strain and was absolutely floored. several hits from my one hitter and didn't feel anything right away, but about 10 minutes in I was one happy dude. not a bad taste on exhale, earthy going down, but coming out was pleasantly surprised and it was just enough to keep me focused and keen...
Wow! This strain is absolutely amazing! I've had back surgery/chronic pain, and also suffer from insomnia. This strain takes care of those issues and more. Talk about a relaxing high... This strain knocks it out of the old ballpark!
I had the Illinois Cresco Labs strain of Honey Boo and wow one of the best indicas I’ve ever had. Very nice and strong body buzz with a calming head high. Great for aches and pains, anxiety, depression and ptsd.