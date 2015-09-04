ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Honey Boo Boo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Boo Boo.

Effects

Show all

42 people reported 260 effects
Relaxed 59%
Euphoric 40%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 28%
Uplifted 28%
Pain 28%
Stress 28%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 23%
PTSD 16%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

58

Avatar for Thors_Bud
Member since 2018
Took this train for my back pain. It didn't really help me at all. It made me feel relaxed but also a little too lethargic. Overall not my cup of tea.
Read full review
Sleepy
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for RUaBadfish2
Member since 2019
The name of this strain may throw some people off. Instead of the reality star Honey Boo Boo's in your face, brash, abrasive nature, this strain is the opposite. Literally makes me feel like my body has been dipped in honey. My muscles are relaxed, my mind is relaxed, and time feels like slow motion...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for LAWoahman
Member since 2018
Had a rough experience first time with this (used Cresco concentrate). Smoked a little too much, had some physical disassociation, racing thoughts and heart rate, and paranoia. Took about 90 min to calm down and feel like I was in my body again. Tried again with a small sip last night and it was fin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Dpfelten
Member since 2019
harsh on thr throat
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for bonscottrocks
Member since 2019
just got this strain and was absolutely floored. several hits from my one hitter and didn't feel anything right away, but about 10 minutes in I was one happy dude. not a bad taste on exhale, earthy going down, but coming out was pleasantly surprised and it was just enough to keep me focused and keen...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for PMillwalnuts1974
Member since 2017
Excellent relax strain. Great strain to do nothing all day but watch movies. So pills tasted like honey but it's a very light taste. Honey boo is an inside and the head high is intense. Good strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for nneptune5
Member since 2019
Wow! This strain is absolutely amazing! I've had back surgery/chronic pain, and also suffer from insomnia. This strain takes care of those issues and more. Talk about a relaxing high... This strain knocks it out of the old ballpark!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Clippaperwings
Member since 2019
I had the Illinois Cresco Labs strain of Honey Boo and wow one of the best indicas I've ever had. Very nice and strong body buzz with a calming head high. Great for aches and pains, anxiety, depression and ptsd.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy