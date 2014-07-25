Kali China, bred by Ace Seeds, is a 75% indica strain that combines an uplifting Kali Mist with the potent China Yunnan. This strain inherits stimulating and engaging effects from its sativa parent along with a short flowering time from the China Yunnan indica. Aromas of sweet mango intermix with earthy notes of hash and spice in an intricate flavor profile. Kali China’s effects command relaxation, but leave the mind nimble enough for conversation and focus. When grown indoors, Kali China finishes flowering after 45 to 55 days while outdoor gardens complete their bloom during the September-October transition.