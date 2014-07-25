ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kali China
  • Leafly flower of Kali China

Indica

Kali China

Kali China

Kali China, bred by Ace Seeds, is a 75% indica strain that combines an uplifting Kali Mist with the potent China Yunnan. This strain inherits stimulating and engaging effects from its sativa parent along with a short flowering time from the China Yunnan indica. Aromas of sweet mango intermix with earthy notes of hash and spice in an intricate flavor profile. Kali China’s effects command relaxation, but leave the mind nimble enough for conversation and focus. When grown indoors, Kali China finishes flowering after 45 to 55 days while outdoor gardens complete their bloom during the September-October transition.

 

Reviews

6

Show all

Avatar for shalienmarie
Member since 2014
Not a sleepy indica, but a relaxing yet uplifting high. Very clear and tasty as well!! 😎
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Caleb314
Member since 2016
Very tasty, minty/spicy sweet mango. Effects are functional and a little trippy but very chill. An indica with less heavy/laziness. Great for going on hikes or walks in nature.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for weedoger
Member since 2019
A high-quality hybrid. Very clean high, then a little bit body relax after a while. You can smoke it all day and still function well. Comparable to Skunk #1 regarding effects, but different: the head high is of a cleaner type (more Thai-like). Smooth and nice-tasting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Greenpot82
Member since 2019
Straight fire. Strong uppity sativa high mostly with a mellow back end. Grows short and flowers very fast. Spicy, creamy mango with some incense notes and touches of violet. Very complex . Smell and taste are really good. I don’t get tired of it even if i smoke it exclusively everyday for months. Th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
China Yunnan
parent
Second strain parent
Kali Mist
parent
Strain
Kali China
New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom
New Strains Alert: OG Cheese, Colombian Gold, Kali China, Cheesewreck, and Schrom