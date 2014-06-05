ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Kushadelic from Soma Seeds mixes the potency of indica with the cerebral energy of a sativa in this G-13 Haze and OG Kush cross. Whether you’re out socializing or enjoying your own company, Kushadelic provides a comfortable, versatile buzz in moderate doses. The floral, citrus aroma from Kushadelic’s Haze genetics pierces through dominant earthy and hashy notes. Soma recommends growing Kushadelic in organic soil and allowing 10 to 11 weeks for its full flowering indoors.

Avatar for StonerMetalhead42O
Member since 2014
Proud to be one of the first people reviewing this strain! Been an avid bud toker for 8 years now, have tried plenty of strains since then and this one definitely leaves a mark. If you're lucky enough to get some of same buds as me you can expect some definite kick in your hit. This is easily one of...
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ElVagilante
Member since 2015
Nice heady high. I could definitely feel the indica effect, meaning after about an hour or so I became couch locked. Fairly clear headed high. I love the way it smells. Earthy and floral.
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Dewd21
Member since 2016
I hit this bih in my sexy bong. Good euphoria and a sense of coming home after first hit. Calmed my mind asap. Indica. Felt splendid . Next hit was lit. Hit the chest hard and my limbs got sooo relaxed . It was cool. This strain makes me want to do reviews haha. Jk . When u hit this all u worry abo...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jchan086
Member since 2016
First indica I've had in months and as badly as I wanted to go to sleep I just kept cleaning and organizing. I usually buy Sativa's but I wasn't feeling well and was ready for a good nights rest. Got the opposite. Kept busy for three hours and was paranoid the whole time but thorough in my cleaning....
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for coarserocks
Member since 2015
Finding this high to be relaxing, mellow, uplifting, euphoric. Kinda took the edge off some super heavy Diesel I had smoked earlier that had hit my cerebrum like a train and given me a slightly anxious feeling. Now walking through nature a bit more peacefully thanks to this Indica. Worth noting that...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

G13 Haze
OG Kush
Kushadelic
Somari
