La Reina de Africa is a sativa-dominant cross of Afghani x Thai x AK-47. This luscious and stimulating plant by Kannabia Seed Company produces a generous yield with a fair flowering time due to its Afghani parentage. These recessive indica-dominant genetics also contribute a spicy undertone to the strain’s primarily tropical bouquet. La Reina de Africa’s uplifting mental state gives way to smiles and giggling, while the physical effects remain active but cozy.  

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Really good Sativa-dom strain. The Queen of Africa emits subtle floral tones and provides a wonderful burst of energy and creativity that lasts.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for sopt420
Member since 2013
Growth: took 65 days to complete from switching, the buds are big and sweet-odoured during growing, used FS to make flushing better, if trimmed, the stretch can be a little bigger and cause space problems. Used pure organics and flushed 3x per week for week and half before letting the soil to fully ...
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

Thai
Afghani
La Reina de Africa