Lemon Walker OG is a beautiful and complicated hybrid cross. With front-end parentage that consists of Lemon Skunk and Skywalker OG (Skywalker x OG Kush), this stimulating strain offers a potent cerebral buzz that transplants itself in the body with continued use. With bright notes of citrus and a pungent and slightly fruity undertone brought through by Skywalker, this strain is ideal for those seeking uplifting, mood enhancing effects. Also, this strain won 2nd place for Best U.S. Concentrate at the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup. 

Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍋🦍 Lemon Walker O.G. is some serious fire. Extremely pungent....like a skunk; eating an orange, resting in a field of lemon peels. The high is very uplifting and relaxing, without being to sedative. Surprisingly, it doesn't taste anything like it smells. It tastes more like O.G. than anything. The...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Tigerlily74
Member since 2014
Where am I? Lol This tastes like a lemon filled pastry. Seriously. Smooth tasty smoke and immediate effects after exhale. I've been rather depressed lately and this made me laugh for hours. Lasts a few hours and I ordered more immediately after the first delivery was tried.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for StateofMorgan
Member since 2016
Now this stuff...this stuff is the writer's strain. It combines a pleasant, subtle body high with potent thoughts that hit with speed and focus. You can easily stay on task, even as all the other possibilities are arrayed in front of you, there for you to pluck from as you choose. And when you tell ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AndreaN
Member since 2016
This batch was by : Polaris Testing info ; THCA : 27.8 % CBD : 0.04 %. CBGA : 0.57 % B- Myrcene : 4.9 mg/ g Limonene : 1.7 mg/g Humulene: 1.0 mg/g I really like everything about Polaris . Their packaging, the buds are never TOO DRY . They do a good job trimming . ...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for betoThegreat
Member since 2016
Good and happy high not to heavy really nice for a game session or a movie had me stuck on Battlefield . Smell sweet and sour taste wonderful rate , 8/10
GigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Strain
Lemon Walker OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Lemon Walker OGUser uploaded image of Lemon Walker OGUser uploaded image of Lemon Walker OGUser uploaded image of Lemon Walker OGUser uploaded image of Lemon Walker OG
