Macmosa
Macmosa is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mimosa and Miracle Alien Cookies, or MAC. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Macmosa is a rare and exclusive strain from Leafwerx, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Macmosa is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Macmosa effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Macmosa when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Leafwerx, Macmosa features flavors like citrus, grapefruit, grapes, gas, and hash. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Macmosa typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Macmosa is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Macmosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to MacmosaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Macmosa strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Macmosa products near you
Similar to Macmosa near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—