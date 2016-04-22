We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
One of my favorites but I do admit even though I've been smoking for many years but I'm new to smoking bud with names lol but so far Merlot OG, sour diesel, and blue dream are my favorites from what I've tried so far!
A very calm, relaxing strain. Helped quite a bit with relieving my chronic back pain. Really loosens the body up. Oddly enough, I could really smell the scent of butter through anything else. Would definitely recommend to anyone with chronic pain, or anyone who just needs to unwind at the end of a s...
I picked up the Merlot OG up in Washington state at a medical dispensary, before the state eliminated independent dispensaries. Besides it being delicious from my old school box-type vaporizer... what I remember most is, for lack of a better phrase, it made me horny.
Oh, btw... I was thrilled to f...