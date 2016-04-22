ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for punkedupkicks7
Member since 2019
perfect for a mid afternoon nap
Avatar for JakeTheStoner789
Member since 2019
Amazing Euphoria mixed with munchies to the max, flavor out of this world. Definitely a must try for indica lovers
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for bgsmokes
Member since 2019
A mild indica, reminiscent of OG Kush. Calming, tasty, and hunger inducing. Great for when you want to go to class or work high.
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 85josh420
Member since 2017
One of my favorites but I do admit even though I've been smoking for many years but I'm new to smoking bud with names lol but so far Merlot OG, sour diesel, and blue dream are my favorites from what I've tried so far!
HappyRelaxedTingly
A very calm, relaxing strain. Helped quite a bit with relieving my chronic back pain. Really loosens the body up. Oddly enough, I could really smell the scent of butter through anything else. Would definitely recommend to anyone with chronic pain, or anyone who just needs to unwind at the end of a s...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DragonTat2
Member since 2012
I picked up the Merlot OG up in Washington state at a medical dispensary, before the state eliminated independent dispensaries. Besides it being delicious from my old school box-type vaporizer... what I remember most is, for lack of a better phrase, it made me horny. Oh, btw... I was thrilled to f...
Avatar for DeadlyPixel
Member since 2016
Felt like I just had a glass of red wine. Taste was dry and earthy; body/mind felt very mellow, relaxed and happy. Lamenting that this isn't in WA yet!
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for arreolaj13
Member since 2016
had me feeling mellow and euphoric, and happy, touch felt really good. some tingling sensation and good for muscle aches other back pain. defintely a keeper. tastes really good, not too harsh.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed