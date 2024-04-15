Mokum Tulip
aka Mokum's Tulip, Mokums Tulip
Mokum Tulip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mokum Tulip is a strain with a unique terpene profile, a pungent aroma and a great flavour explosion. This is a strain for lovers of the very best cannabis genetics in the world. In addition to the unique smell and taste, Mokum Tulip can show beautiful colours on both the leaves and the buds during flowering. Mokum Tulip is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mokum Tulip effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mokum Tulip when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Dutch Passion, Mokum Tulip features flavors like citrus, fuel, and chocolate. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it its earthy and relaxing qualities. The average price of Mokum Tulip typically ranges from $30-$40. Mokum Tulip is a rare and exotic strain that offers a tropical blast of flavor and aroma. It is named after the old Hebrew/Yiddish word for Amsterdam, where it was crossed with a vigorous Sherbet individual that also leans to the sweet side of the Cookie family. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mokum Tulip, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Buy strains with similar effects to Mokum TulipOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Mokum Tulip strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Mokum Tulip products near you
Similar to Mokum Tulip near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—