Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mother’s Finest.
Reviews
Bart8888
Member since 2018
Mother's Finest is the Haze/Sativa-leaning version of Jack Herer essentially, Just like Jack Flash is the Super Skunk/indica-learning variety. Won a HTCC sometime in the early 2000s. Top-notch sativa, very pinot and with a fast onset. A couple of tokens and it's there. Difficult to compare to any ot...
My first strain. First time trying weed. Maybe went a little overboard because I ended up couch-locked. Definitely a pleasant high that left me lifted and floating with an edgy aroused feeling that dissimilated nicely into a lovely evening with my wife. No pain either. Definitely will revisit
I just got to try this strand and the name fits for sure! I'm a mom so this strand gave me the energy I needed and I really felt like being creative and moving. when it wears off I get pretty sleepy but it's a great strand.