Avatar for Bart8888
Member since 2018
Mother's Finest is the Haze/Sativa-leaning version of Jack Herer essentially, Just like Jack Flash is the Super Skunk/indica-learning variety. Won a HTCC sometime in the early 2000s. Top-notch sativa, very pinot and with a fast onset. A couple of tokens and it's there. Difficult to compare to any ot...
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for bc7110
Member since 2014
From the first hit I received full body relaxation. Strong chronic pain relief which is nice and my mood was happier and uplifted. Gave me the sweet tooth and made me pretty sleepy.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ouiher
Member since 2016
I'm obsessed with this strain. It gives me tons of energy, makes me happy and keeps me focused. I love it...yay! 💋
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for brie1284
Member since 2016
great flower with wonderful crystals. smooth hit, but can become harsh quickly. I suggest smoking this one slowly. great strong body and head effects
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for avobian
Member since 2016
My first strain. First time trying weed. Maybe went a little overboard because I ended up couch-locked. Definitely a pleasant high that left me lifted and floating with an edgy aroused feeling that dissimilated nicely into a lovely evening with my wife. No pain either. Definitely will revisit
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for avobian
Member since 2016
Definitely a string buzz for me. Got couchlocked. Road the euphoric painless cloud into a giddy arousal with my wife. Pleasant, will revisit.
ArousedSleepy
Avatar for avobian
Member since 2016
Euphoric high almost left me couchlocked. Aroma is definitely on the more lemon side even some pine. Left me lying on a sweet painless mildly sexual cloud. Definitely will revisit.
ArousedRelaxed
Avatar for JessicaBockoven
Member since 2016
I just got to try this strand and the name fits for sure! I'm a mom so this strand gave me the energy I needed and I really felt like being creative and moving. when it wears off I get pretty sleepy but it's a great strand.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly