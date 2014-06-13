Mother’s Finest, brought into existence by Sensi Seeds, is a 70% sativa-dominant strain with heavy Haze genetics. Named after Frank Zappa’s band Mothers of Invention, Mother’s Finest is a masterfully crafted hybrid that captures both the desirable sativa buzz and the resin-heavy traits from a Northern Lights ancestor. This Jack Herer cousin typically forms spear-shaped buds that carry more weight and density than your archetypal sativa. Its aroma is sweet and tangy with earthy undertones that provide a smooth, complex flavor profile. Mother’s Finest typically undergoes a long flowering period of 8 to 10 weeks, but plants expressing an indica-like phenotype will finish flowering earlier. This sativa is also suitable for outdoor gardens in warm, sunny climates where flowering completes around the end of October.