A six-year long project from Taurus Genetics, Oregon Bus Pass is a workhorse that will likely be used in numerous breeding projects to come. It’s a cross of an Obama Kush mother and a father with Lavender, Black Jack, Black Cherry Soda, and Blue Diesel. The strain is noted for its beautiful magenta pistils and purple hues, and its gassy, huckleberry aroma. As for the high, it is purely euphoric, allowing consumers to zone out for hours.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Black Cherry Soda
parent
Second strain parent
Lavender
parent
Strain
Oregon Bus Pass