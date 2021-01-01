Loading…

Pinata Candy

Picture of Pinata Candy
stock photo similar to pinata candy
THC 17%CBG 1%Myrcene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
citrus
top effect
uplifted

Pinata Candy is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Pinata Candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Pinata Candy effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
100% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
100% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Cramps
100% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue

Pinata Candy reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Citrus
100% of people taste the flavor citrus
Diesel
100% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy

Pinata Candy reviews1

write a review
Strain spotlight

