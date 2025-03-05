Pink Legacy
Pink Legacy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jack Herer and Pineapple. This strain is 30% indica and 70% sativa. Pink Legacy is a highly sought-after hybrid known for its potent THC content and cerebral effects, making it suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us that Pink Legacy effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pink Legacy when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and stress. Bred by Albert Einstone's, Pink Legacy features flavors like tropical fruit, spicy pine, and a hint of sweet floral notes. The dominant terpenes of this strain are terpinolene and myrcene. The average price of Pink Legacy typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Pink Legacy is a beloved hybrid strain that combines the genetics of two iconic strains, offering a strong and enjoyable high along with a delightful flavor profile. If you've smoked or consumed Pink Legacy, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
