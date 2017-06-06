Purple Wreck is the offspring of two very popular strains, Purple Urkle and Trainwreck, and was created by Amsterdam’s DNA genetics. Purple Wreck speeds up the growth time of the usually slow Urkle, and plants can be expected to flower in 8-9 weeks. The resulting buds are dense and plentiful, making this strain a favorite of growers. Flowers tend to smell both sweet and grassy, with similar tastes and sweet undertones.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
