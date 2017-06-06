ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Purple Wreck

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Purple Wreck

Purple Wreck is the offspring of two very popular strains, Purple Urkle and Trainwreck, and was created by Amsterdam’s DNA genetics. Purple Wreck speeds up the growth time of the usually slow Urkle, and plants can be expected to flower in 8-9 weeks. The resulting buds are dense and plentiful, making this strain a favorite of growers. Flowers tend to smell both sweet and grassy, with similar tastes and sweet undertones.

Effects

863 reported effects from 116 people
Relaxed 57%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 37%
Sleepy 31%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

163

THCWA
Member since 2011
Purple Wreck is one of my all-time favorite hybrids. It's a cross between Purple Urkle X Trainwreck, a little bit will keep you going but a lot will incapacitate you. This is a very strong strain that can be excellent for day or night use. With almost instant effects behind the eyes and in the templ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
KindGodess420
Member since 2015
🎵..The name says It All, Exactly like I feel today, A purple WRECK!..💔 sooo I smoked a Fatty of this lovely Arizona Lady, now I'm Totally Wrecked in a Verrry Good way!!..still crying Purple Tears for my sweet Beloved💜PRINCE.. "Purple Rain, Purple Rain"🎶..When will this ache, this PAIN become ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Anonymous
Member since 2010
The phenotype that I purchsed had no purple tinge in it but this is by far the best product I have smoked. Has a sweet smell with an underlying odor of diesel. The PW relieved all my anxiety and lifted my spirits up and made me feel very well and happy. This strain also gave me lots of energy and my...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
OBFilterhaux
Member since 2012
I've never smoked train wreck before, but now understand where the "wreck" part comes in. I smoked half a joint of organically grown and properly cured bud. Its one of those weeds that hits you so hard that you dont even realize you're high until about 15 min into the high. It made me talkative, and...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticSleepyTalkativeUplifted
DavM
Member since 2015
Had this as shatter. Smooth and delicious. Tasted like sweet grape/berries with a hint of tar. Gives it a subtle black licorice aftertaste. For like a sec or two. Not exactly like it but it's all I can think of to describe to a relatable flavor.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Purple Wreck

Photos

User uploaded image of Purple WreckUser uploaded image of Purple WreckUser uploaded image of Purple WreckUser uploaded image of Purple WreckUser uploaded image of Purple WreckUser uploaded image of Purple WreckUser uploaded image of Purple Wreck
