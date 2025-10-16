Silver Spoon is a sativa-dominant bred by Connected Cannabis and made from a genetic cross of (Super Silver Haze #6 x Xeno #6) x Xeno #30. This heady combination of exhilarating, funky strains creates a flavor palate that blows the fruity, cookie strains out of the water—expect sour, minty, tarred, and strangely-sweet bursts of terps. These dense buds are blinged out with white trichomes, blooming in shades of purple with thick orange hairs. Silver Spoon delivers a talkative, creative effect, ideal for social gatherings and staving off fatigue. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Silver Spoon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.