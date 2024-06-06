Street Heat
Street Heat is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Street Heat has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Big Al’s Exotics, a California-based breeder that specializes in creating unique and potent strains. Street Heat is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Street Heat effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Street Heat when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Big Al’s Exotics, Street Heat features flavors like citrus, pine, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Street Heat typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Street Heat is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Street Heat is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Street Heat, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Street Heat strain effects
