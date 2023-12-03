Sweet Boy
- Feelings:EnergeticHappyEuphoric
- Helps with:DepressionAnxietyArthritis
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophyllenePinene
Sweet Boy effects are mostly energizing.
Sweet Boy potency is higher THC than average.
Sweet Boy is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sweet and Sour Diesel. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Sweet Boy has a pungent and fruity aroma with a hint of diesel, and a smooth and sweet smoke that leaves a tangy aftertaste. Sweet Boy is 20-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sweet Boy effects include feeling energetic, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sweet Boy when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by Sublime Brands, Sweet Boy features flavors like peach, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Sweet Boy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Sweet Boy is a great strain for daytime use, as it can boost your mood, creativity, and productivity. This strain is also perfect for socializing, as it can make you more talkative, outgoing, and confident. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Boy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sweet Boy strain effects
