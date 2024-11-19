stock photo similar to Tropical Smoothie
Hybrid

Tropical Smoothie

aka Fruit Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple and Cookies strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Tropical Smoothie typically contains 18-22% THC, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its effects, as reported by Leafly customers, include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and creative, making it an appealing choice for various activities and moods. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Smoothie to manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, thanks to its mood-enhancing properties. Additionally, its relaxing qualities can provide relief from physical discomfort. Tropical Smoothie features flavors reminiscent of tropical fruits, with notes of pineapple, citrus, and a hint of sweetness. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene, contributing to its calming effects. The average price of Tropical Smoothie typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Tropical Smoothie, we encourage you to share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Tropical Smoothie strain flavors

Loading...

Blueberry

Tropical Smoothie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Tropical Smoothie strain reviews3

Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very good taste you can feel the high come on very smooth. Really relaxed
Strain spotlight

Tropical Smoothie strain genetics

Strain parent
Pineapple
parent
Tropical Smoothie
TrpclSmthie
Tropical Smoothie