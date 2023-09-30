stock photo similar to Unicorn Sherbert
Hybrid

Unicorn Sherbert

aka Unicorn Sherbet

Unicorn Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbert and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Unicorn Sherbert has a complex and intriguing aroma that combines a strong citrus tone with hints of garlic, cheese, and melon. Unicorn Sherbert has a high THC content, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle its potent effects. Leafly customers tell us Unicorn Sherbert effects include feeling uplifting, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Unicorn Sherbert when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by KRFT Cannabis or Cult Classics Seeds, Unicorn Sherbert features flavors like sweet, pine, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which may contribute to its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Unicorn Sherbert typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Unicorn Sherbert is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Sherbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Unicorn Sherbert strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Unicorn Sherbert strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Unicorn Sherbert strain reviews5

September 30, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
This Tickles My Funny Bone
December 23, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
kinda like it, but munchies hit hard af (your fridge will be empty 🪓) cartridge is hittin good 8.5/10
