Unicorn Sherbert
aka Unicorn Sherbet
Unicorn Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbert and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Unicorn Sherbert has a complex and intriguing aroma that combines a strong citrus tone with hints of garlic, cheese, and melon. Unicorn Sherbert has a high THC content, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle its potent effects. Leafly customers tell us Unicorn Sherbert effects include feeling uplifting, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Unicorn Sherbert when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by KRFT Cannabis or Cult Classics Seeds, Unicorn Sherbert features flavors like sweet, pine, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which may contribute to its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Unicorn Sherbert typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Unicorn Sherbert is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Unicorn Sherbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
