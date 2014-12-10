Xanadu, named after the extravagant palace of Mongol emperor Kublai Khan, is sativa-dominant strain that delivers soaring cerebral euphoria alongside a skunky, citrus aroma. Bred by Dutchgrown Seeds, Xanadu combines a Pakistani indica called X-18 with DTC99, a Cinderella 99 and Durban Thai hybrid. Although this sativa tends to induce heady, high-energy stimulation, Xanadu anchors itself with mellow relaxation that allows one to remain comfortable during the effects' duration.
Reviews
4
Find Xanadu nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Xanadu nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Xanadu
Hang tight. We're looking for Xanadu nearby.