ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Holy Grail Kush
  • Leafly flower of Holy Grail Kush

Hybrid

Holy Grail Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 47 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 688 reviews

Holy Grail Kush
  • Citrus
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Holy Grail Kush is a newer strain created by seed breeders DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada Colorado. It entered into the Seed Company Hybrids category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup. As the offspring of multi-award winners OG #18 and Kosher Kush, it’s no surprise that Holy Grail Kush came out on top and is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score. The plants are easy to grow, with large, dense buds appearing at 9 to 10 weeks. Most of Holy Grail Kush’s praise centers around its potency, but this strain produces a more mellow relaxation than the melt-your-face-off sensation the name might suggest. The aroma of this plant is pure kush and has a strong spicy citrus smell, both while growing and once harvested, that is uniquely complex.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

4127 reported effects from 480 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 30%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

688

Show all

Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
Immediately after smoking you can feel how high-quality it is. Extremely pleasure inducing - both mentally and physically. It really makes you feel GOOD! There's a sizzling all over your body that's tantalizing along with an awesomely encouraging thrill in your chest. The indica element brings a not...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for SomeguyAZ
Member since 2015
The medication works most effectively in almost completely eliminating pain and nausea associated with a migraine. Making anything left so much more tolerable. The flavor and odor are the best I've tried so far. It literally tasted like the smell of freshly cut yard after rain, which happened to be...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for chrononaut
Member since 2016
Great Hybrid alternative for a daytime Indica smoker who needs a strain that has a non couchlock effect. Or in turn for a 24/7 Sativa smoker who needs a good strain for body and mood, but not the head fog. Long lasting effect 2-3, non groggy finish. Flavors-sweet apricot, pungent earth tones Ten...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bigunit4875
Member since 2013
So far my Favorite strain EVER! I smoke to feel tired and hungry and this worked for both. It was very tasty and smoked slowly. Highly recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TexasMockingburn
Member since 2015
By far one of the hardest hitting strains...Feels a little like white widow or trainwreck. Had my first bowl of it today. Hit it of my HvyGlass Bong and i nearly lost my hit i choked so hard. Potent Strain. Instant numbing in brain with no pain at all. Has a headband feel in the head. Very euphoric ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Strawberry Banana
Strawberry Banana
More ocimeneLeafly flower for Scott's OG
Scott's OG
More euphoricLeafly flower for OG #18
OG #18
More tinglyLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More humuleneLeafly flower for Wedding Cake
Wedding Cake
More linaloolLeafly flower for Face Off OG
Face Off OG
More arousingLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Alien OG
Alien OG
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
OG #18
parent
Second strain parent
Kosher Kush
parent
Strain
Holy Grail Kush
Strain child
Lamborghini
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Holy Grail KushUser uploaded image of Holy Grail KushUser uploaded image of Holy Grail KushUser uploaded image of Holy Grail KushUser uploaded image of Holy Grail KushUser uploaded image of Holy Grail KushUser uploaded image of Holy Grail Kush
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
Tips for Growing Holy Grail Kush Cannabis
Tips for Growing Holy Grail Kush Cannabis
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
Find your new favorite cannabis strain based on your favorite food
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Where Cold Fusion and Space Squids Collide
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Where Cold Fusion and Space Squids Collide
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis
9 Holy Strains That Can Change Pope Francis’ Opinion of Cannabis