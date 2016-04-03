This solventless extract is made from sun-grown whole plant fresh-frozen trichomes that are separated in ice water and gently pressed into rosin.



Avana Outlaw Live Rosin is a single input, solventless full-spectrum extract produced from soil-to-oil in St. Thomas, Ontario. Outlaw’s terpene content comes in at 9-12%, with high levels of caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene. We hand harvest our sun-grown cannabis plants and immediately freeze them (called Whole Plant Fresh Frozen, or WPFF). Trichomes are separated in ice water using a careful agitation process, and the water hash is gently pressed into rosin through 37u bags. Avana hand packages our rosin in square glass pods sealed with an industry-leading airtight FEP anti-stick liner and multi-shot TPE gasket. We recommend storing Avana Outlaw Live Rosin in the fridge and removing it a minimum of 30 minutes before opening to reduce condensation and bring the rosin to its truest representation at room temperature. We recommend dabbing Avana Outlaw Live Rosin between 450°F and 500°F.