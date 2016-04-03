About this product
Avana Outlaw Live Rosin is a single input, solventless full-spectrum extract produced from soil-to-oil in St. Thomas, Ontario. Outlaw’s terpene content comes in at 9-12%, with high levels of caryophyllene, farnesene and limonene. We hand harvest our sun-grown cannabis plants and immediately freeze them (called Whole Plant Fresh Frozen, or WPFF). Trichomes are separated in ice water using a careful agitation process, and the water hash is gently pressed into rosin through 37u bags. Avana hand packages our rosin in square glass pods sealed with an industry-leading airtight FEP anti-stick liner and multi-shot TPE gasket. We recommend storing Avana Outlaw Live Rosin in the fridge and removing it a minimum of 30 minutes before opening to reduce condensation and bring the rosin to its truest representation at room temperature. We recommend dabbing Avana Outlaw Live Rosin between 450°F and 500°F.
Outlaw is a high-intensity strain bred by Dutch Passion, who combined Super Haze and Amnesia to create this 80% sativa. It inherits a sweet aroma from its Haze parent, intermixing fresh earthiness with sour lemon. Outlaw’s initial impact comes quickly and powerfully, but evens out to an uplifting, clear-headed buzz over time. With a THC content that typically falls between 15-20%, Outlaw may help patients treat glaucoma, inflammation, depression, migraines, and ADD/ADHD. Outlaw’s breeders recommend growing this sativa using the screen of green (SCROG) method with a 12-week flowering in order to capture its full flavor.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
