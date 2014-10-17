About this product
Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5, Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression. Growers say Mango Haze has a flowering time of 66 days.
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
