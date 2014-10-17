Foray is an accessible entry point for anybody – at any stage of their cannabis journey. Foray’s Mango Haze is a balanced (1 part THC to 1 part CBD) vape cartridge and is an approachable potency for anyone on their cannabis journey. Whether you're new to vaping cannabis or well experienced, Foray's Mango Haze is sure to satsify. Mango Haze has an initial fruity, tropical flavour with a subtle earthy undertone taste and aroma, with a persistent burst of orange citrus notes. This premium distillate is in a no-leak cartridge system and is calibrated to work best with Foray's 510 Thread Battery. Foray is an approachable brand that aims to both celebrate and guide one's foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting them to see cannabis differently.