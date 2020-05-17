Loading…
BC Organic Orange Kush Mints 3x0.5g

by Simply Bare
HybridTHC 27%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Our BC Organic Orange Kush Mints is a FVOPA certified, indica dominant flower that is only available for a limited time. This potent flower is a cross of Kush Mints x Tangerine cultivars. The aromas of orange and minty aromas are complemented with earthy, spicy undertones. Grown in living soil, hang dried for 14 days, cold cured and non irradiated. This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand and sealed individually in a reusable metal tin.

About this strain

Picture of Kush Mints
Kush Mints

Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.

Kush Mints effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
89 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
67% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
