About this product

Our BC Organic Orange Kush Mints is a FVOPA certified, indica dominant flower that is only available for a limited time. This potent flower is a cross of Kush Mints x Tangerine cultivars. The aromas of orange and minty aromas are complemented with earthy, spicy undertones. Grown in living soil, hang dried for 14 days, cold cured and non irradiated. This is single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and rolled with 100% organic hemp papers, finished by hand and sealed individually in a reusable metal tin.