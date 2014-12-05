About this product

Daydream (Chemdawg) is a medium- to strong-potency Sativa hybrid in the Sundial FLOW series. The bud is sage green with dark pistils, super sticky and thick with trichomes. It's also super stinky, with a diesel aroma that's both tangy and pungent. Daydream's terpenes include a mix of myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene. Sundial pre-rolls are made using milled whole flower—not only leftover clippings or "shake." Our hemp-based paper is unbleached, burns consistently from tip to filter and doesn't spoil the flavour. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta.



Daydream is available in a 0.5 g pre-roll and in packs of five 0.5 g pre-rolls.