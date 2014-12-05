Sundial Cannabis
Daydream (Chemdawg) is a medium- to strong-potency Sativa hybrid in the Sundial FLOW series. The bud is sage green with dark pistils, super sticky and thick with trichomes. It's also super stinky, with a diesel aroma that's both tangy and pungent. Daydream's terpenes include a mix of myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene. Sundial pre-rolls are made using milled whole flower—not only leftover clippings or "shake." Our hemp-based paper is unbleached, burns consistently from tip to filter and doesn't spoil the flavour. All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta.
Daydream is available in a 0.5 g pre-roll and in packs of five 0.5 g pre-rolls.
Purple Chemdawg effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
127 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
