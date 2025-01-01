We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Kamloops, British Columbia
(1)
Veteran
15 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Shades of Green Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
8
)
Closed until 10am PT
0.1 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Kamloops - Lansdowne St
REC
Closed until 10am PT
0.2 mi away
The Greenloops Shop - Kamloops
REC
Closed until 9am PT
0.2 mi away
Flora Cannabis - Victoria St - Kamloops (Temporarily Closed)
REC
5.0
(
1
)
0.3 mi away
Wizards
REC
4.8
(
2
)
Closed until 10am PT
0.4 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Kamloops - Summit Drive
REC
3.5
(
13
)
Closed until 10am PT
1.3 mi away
Blossoming Buds Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
10
)
Closed until 10am PT
1.5 mi away
The Shore Cannabiz Shop
REC
4.9
(
15
)
Closed until 9am PT
1.7 mi away
Sun Cannabis
REC
Closed until 9am PT
1.9 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Kamloops - Tranquille Road
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am PT
2.1 mi away
Fire & Flower - Kamloops - Coming Soon!
REC
2.2 mi away
North Thompson Cannabis Co. - Coming Soon!
REC
2.2 mi away
Fiore Fresco - Kamloops
REC
4.9
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
2.3 mi away
Clarity Cannabis - Kamloops
REC
Closed until 9am PT
2.5 mi away
Yellowhead Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
2.5 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Sun Peaks, BC
36.8 km
1 store
McLure, BC
42.9 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Kamloops
switch to map view
Filters
Veteran
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
1
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Ownership
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Afghani
Blue Dream
Bubba Kush
Cannatonic
Ghost Train Haze
Mango Haze
Northern Lights
Show all 488
clear all
view results