Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Maple Ridge, British Columbia
(1)
Veteran
28 results
REC
Kelo Cannabis Pitt Meadows
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
4.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Kiaro - Port Moody
5.0
(
3
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
12.0 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Maple Leaf Greenery - New Westminster
4.2
(
6
)
Pickup
Preorder until 11am PT
14.1 mi away
order pickup
REC
Sea to Sky Cannabis - Vancouver
4.4
(
76
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
22.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Queensborough Cannabis Co - New Westminster
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
15.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Lift Cannabis Co
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
19.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - Abbotsford
Pickup
Closed until 10am PT
17.0 mi away
order pickup
REC
4Twenty Cannabis
4.7
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
19.6 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Spiritleaf - Maple Ridge
REC
4.0
(
22
)
Closed until 9am PT
0.3 mi away
Greenstar Cannabis Company - Maple Ridge
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
0.4 mi away
Cheeky's Cannabis Merchants
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
1.9 mi away
Muse Cannabis Store - Maple Ridge
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
2.6 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Port Coquitlam
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
6.9 mi away
Burb Cannabis - Broadway
REC
3.8
(
12
)
Closed until 9am PT
7.5 mi away
Burb Cannabis - Lougheed
REC
4.9
(
4
)
Closed until 9am PT
9.4 mi away
Burb Cannabis - Port Moody
REC
4.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
11.2 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Mission
REC
Closed until 10am PT
13.1 mi away
Mission Cannabis
REC
4.3
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.6 mi away
Cannoe Canada - New Westminster (Coming Soon)
15.1 mi away
A Little Bud - White Rock
4.9
(
109
)
Closed until 9am PT
16.0 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - New Westminster
REC
4.7
(
1
)
16.0 mi away
Muse Cannabis Store - North Vancouver
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am PT
17.1 mi away
Blaine Cannabis
REC
4.3
(
7
)
Closed until 9am PT
17.2 mi away
Dank of America - Blaine
REC
4.2
(
3
)
Closed until 8am PT
17.8 mi away
Birch Bay Budz
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 8am PT
19.8 mi away
Green Leaf - Custer
MED & REC
4.8
(
10
)
Closed until 9am PT
19.9 mi away
Buds Garage - Birch Bay
REC
Closed until 8am PT
19.9 mi away
BC Cannabis Stores (Online)
REC
2.0
(
49
)
19.9 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Maple Ridge, BC
0.4 km
4 stores
Pitt Meadows, BC
6.9 km
1 store
Langley, BC
8.0 km
2 stores
Port Coquitlam, BC
11.2 km
3 stores
Port Moody, BC
18.1 km
2 stores
Mission, BC
21.1 km
2 stores
New Westminster, BC
22.7 km
4 stores
Delta, BC
22.8 km
3 stores
Abbotsford, BC
27.3 km
2 stores
North Vancouver, BC
27.6 km
3 stores
Vancouver, BC
31.5 km
75 stores
Deroche, BC
37.8 km
1 store
Chilliwack, BC
43.6 km
6 stores
