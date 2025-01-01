We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Nanaimo, British Columbia
(1)
Credit cards accepted
13 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Island Cannabis Company Ltd. - Nanaimo
4.7
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
3.0 mi away
order pickup
Criss Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9:30am PT
0.1 mi away
19+ Cannabis
REC
4.0
(
9
)
Closed until 9am PT
0.3 mi away
The Bud Barn - Nanaimo
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
0.5 mi away
Flight Cannabis - Nanaimo
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
1.5 mi away
The Daily Bud - Dufferin Cres
REC
4.9
(
3
)
Closed until 10am PT
1.9 mi away
Mood Cannabis Co - Victoria Ave
REC
4.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am PT
4.4 mi away
Jerry's Cannabis - Cedar
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
5.4 mi away
Mood Cannabis Co - Metral Drive
REC
4.1
(
10
)
Closed until 10am PT
6.5 mi away
1904 Cannabis Co - Ladysmith
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am PT
13.0 mi away
Jerrys Cannabis - Ladysmith
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.1 mi away
Local Cannabis Co. Parksville
REC
4.6
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
19.2 mi away
Oceanside C-Weed
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am PT
19.8 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Gabriola, BC
7.1 km
1 store
Ladysmith, BC
21.0 km
2 stores
Parksville, BC
30.9 km
4 stores
Sechelt, BC
34.8 km
3 stores
Roberts Creek, BC
35.6 km
1 store
Chemainus, BC
36.5 km
1 store
Lake Cowichan, BC
38.2 km
2 stores
Gibsons, BC
41.1 km
1 store
Qualicum Beach, BC
41.9 km
1 store
Duncan, BC
43.6 km
4 stores
Ganges, BC
46.2 km
1 store
Bowen Island, BC
49.7 km
1 store
Find all locations
