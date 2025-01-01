We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Salmon Arm, British Columbia
(1)
Credit cards accepted
3 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Sicamous Trading Company
REC
Closed until 11am PT
16.3 mi away
Seed To Soul
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
17.8 mi away
Greenery Cannabis Boutique - Armstrong
REC
Closed until 10am PT
19.2 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Salmon Arm, BC
0.2 km
4 stores
Canoe, BC
7.2 km
1 store
Enderby, BC
19.5 km
2 stores
Sicamous, BC
26.0 km
2 stores
Scotch Creek, BC
26.2 km
1 store
Armstrong, BC
28.7 km
3 stores
Vernon, BC
45.7 km
12 stores
Sun Peaks, BC
48.2 km
1 store
Find all locations
