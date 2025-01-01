We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Brantford, Ontario
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
13 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Tonik Cannabis - Brantford
5.0
(
2
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
2.1 mi away
order pickup
REC
Spiritleaf - Ancaster
5.0
(
6
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
13.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Caribbean Oxygen
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
15.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
BUDSSMOKE - Brantford
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
1.9 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Brantford
REC
Closed until 10am ET
2.9 mi away
Ancaster Joint Cannabis Shop
REC
4.2
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.0 mi away
Cannaverse Ancaster
REC
Closed until 10am ET
14.4 mi away
Budders - Ancaster
REC
Closed until 10am ET
14.4 mi away
Canna Cabana - Ancaster
REC
Closed until 9am ET
17.5 mi away
The Treehouse Cannabis Company - Hamilton
REC
Closed until 10am ET
18.1 mi away
Speak Easy Cannabis - 561 Hespeler Rd
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.5 mi away
Bud Brothers Cannabis - Hamilton
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
18.8 mi away
Hespeler Village Cannabis - Cambridge
REC
Closed until 10am ET
18.9 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Brant, ON
10.7 km
2 stores
Hamilton, ON
21.0 km
71 stores
Cambridge, ON
24.3 km
16 stores
Caledonia, ON
26.4 km
1 store
Kitchener, ON
30.0 km
16 stores
Simcoe, ON
32.8 km
4 stores
Delhi, ON
36.9 km
1 store
Woodstock, ON
38.1 km
5 stores
Burlington, ON
40.8 km
17 stores
Guelph, ON
41.5 km
14 stores
Waterloo, ON
41.8 km
15 stores
Milton, ON
44.8 km
1 store
Find all locations
