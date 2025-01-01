We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Guelph, Ontario
(1)
Veteran
71 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Bud's Cannabis Store - 370 Stone Road W
4.6
(
5
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9:30am ET
2.0 mi away
order pickup
REC
Caribbean Oxygen
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
13.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Reserved Cannabis - Waterloo
4.7
(
3
)
Delivery
Pickup
Closed until 10am ET
17.5 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Bud's Cannabis Store - Milton
4.8
(
9
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
18.5 mi away
order pickup
REC
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Milton
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
19.5 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Reserved Cannabis - Guelph
Delivery
Closed until 10am ET
2.2 mi away
order delivery
Sativa Bliss Cannabis - Guelph
REC
0.1 mi away
QBud Cannabis - Guelph
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
0.2 mi away
Canja
REC
Closed until 9am ET
0.2 mi away
Ronin Cannabis - Gordon St.
REC
4.2
(
5
)
Closed until 10am ET
0.3 mi away
Kraft Cannabis Company - Guelph
REC
4.2
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
1.4 mi away
Cannabis Supply Co. - Guelph
1.6 mi away
Spiritleaf - South Guelph
REC
Closed until 9am ET
1.7 mi away
The Cannabist Shop - Woodlawn Rd
REC
Closed until 10am ET
2.1 mi away
Canna Cabana - 3 Woodlawn Rd W - Guelph
REC
1.7
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
2.2 mi away
The Potery - Guelph
REC
Closed until 2pm ET
2.3 mi away
Canna Cabana - Guelph - Silvercreek
REC
Closed until 9am ET
2.7 mi away
Taste Buds Cannabis - Rockwood
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
7.3 mi away
Ronin Cannabis
REC
Closed until 10am ET
8.5 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Hespeler
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
9.5 mi away
Hespeler Village Cannabis - Cambridge
REC
Closed until 10am ET
9.7 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - 75 Pinebush Rd
REC
4.8
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
10.1 mi away
Sweet Seven Cannabis Co. - Cambridge
REC
Closed until 9:30am ET
10.4 mi away
Speak Easy Cannabis - 561 Hespeler Rd
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
10.5 mi away
Miss Jones - Hespeler Road Outpost
REC
Closed until 10am ET
10.8 mi away
Canna Havana
11.7 mi away
Modern Day Cannabis - Cambridge
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
11.8 mi away
T Cannabis - Acton
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.0 mi away
Cannabis Supply Co. - Kitchener
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.3 mi away
The Bridgeport Cannabis Co.
REC
Closed until 11am ET
12.3 mi away
1
2
3
