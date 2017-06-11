ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Mystic is as mysterious as its name indicates, with unknown genetics that definitely contain some Blueberry and possibly some Skunk or Northern Lights. These plants flower between 7 to 9 weeks, with light blue coloring that can make the trichome-covered buds look almost gray. It does have the distinctive Blueberry aroma, but it’s fairly subtle compared to other strains, making it a good choice for growers or patients who need discretion.  

831 reported effects from 106 people
Relaxed 58%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 46%
Sleepy 33%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 11%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for frkfors
Member since 2013
Wow. This must be the best weed I have ever smoked! After the first bong hit, I almost instantly felt a sensation of tingling and numbness at the same time in my fingers, the same feeling of being given strong pain medication intravenously. After the second hit, a strong headhigh kicked in almost in...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
this is the second time I've ben fortunate enough to score a BIG ASS SACK of this incredible herb for my medication. my condition? stonecoldsoberitus combined with an inflammation of lazy ass. the cure? a few bong rips of the blue mystic. I had forgotten what I thought other than that I liked it fro...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Juiceman
Member since 2012
Whua, the taste is fuckin' crazy. Makes you high as fuck. I love running and after this, I wanted to run to the other side of the world. It was like I drank 5l of coffee or something. I think this weed should be named Wake'n'Bake 'cause it's fuckin' booster. Don't get this if you want to chill at...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for OBFilterhaux
Member since 2012
This was one of the better strains i've smoked. Beautiful bud with a blueberry tea like flavor. The high is a real creeper. Takes about 10 minutes before you realize that it has hit you. It gives me a very appreciative high. Essentially everything becomes carefree and gives you an optimistic perspec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Slicendice
Member since 2013
Large fluffy buds, grey green with light blue tinge. Very sticky with dusting of Trichomes. The taste and smell is very earthy with subtle note of blueberry, especially when consumed with a vape. The high is a real nice blend of a mentally stimulating Sativa and a warm and relaxing Indica. Overall...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Blue Mystic
Strain child
Alpine Blue
child

