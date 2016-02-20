ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

579 reported effects from 86 people
Relaxed 75%
Euphoric 61%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 33%
Sleepy 30%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%
Dizzy 1%

Avatar for orthanc1940
Member since 2016
I have anxiety disorders and major depression. I was hesitant to try this strain because it is sativa dom. But I absolutely love it. It tastes fantastic and smells delicious. It made me feel relaxed and euphoric. I guess its great for pain, I wasnt aware of that when I bought it so thats an extra bo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jayrevsabigone1
Member since 2014
Great strain, not an indica though. If leafly did their research, this a hybrid leaning towards the sativa side. This is not a new strain either. This has been in Mendocino county for years. Awesome smoke though!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for errzy
Member since 2015
Just... Awesome. It was borderline psychotropic, but that's just me; I smoked four bong hits every 10 minutes, this is saying a lot for me. Because: 1. I'm a lightweight. 2. I don't often do bong hits. 3. I usually don't go back for seconds, let alone 4. 4. I would have smoked more if not for fa...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CravenMorebuds
Member since 2015
What a time to be a stoner! I can buy this at the store? Holy hell what an explosion of flavors. I get something different every blast, pine then lemon then earthy then sweet. It says indica and the linage would point that way but I get way more of a sativa effect from it , I think it takes after t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LeroyBrown420
Member since 2015
A fun Indica with a twist, how could I resist? Purplish kush nugs, earth and lime scented. A little hash as flower when smoked, tasty, strong but not off the hook. Could be used all day if needed. Great for relaxation and pain management.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Black Lime Special Reserve

