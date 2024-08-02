From Ny enjoying this strain in Portland,Maine on a trip cultivator is Royal river botanicals (small batch) Loaded this strain up in my venty,not packing to much or to little at 382 Fahrenheit alongside my rocket steam attachment replacement top this was certainly a stress reliever strain. Not overwhelming but relaxing/melting, a noticeable awake feeling has come about me alongside an intense relaxation as the time goes on and has now ended with clear sedating indica feeling. I recommend this strain for someone who likes indica effects being this strain starts as a awake/relaxing hybrid feel and tapers off into a mild relaxing sedation feeling.The taste is clearly limey terps with hints of lemon and medium sized nugs. I’m a sativa guy but this one is a great middle ground strain indica leaning for sure,I like being alert so I’ll be using this around 7-10 Pm at night.