Black Water is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Purps and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. This strain is 80% indica and 20% sativa. Black Water is an exceptional strain that embodies a harmonious blend of its parent strains, resulting in a uniquely relaxing and euphoric experience. With a potent THC content of around 20-25%, Black Water is well-suited for experienced cannabis consumers looking for a strong and soothing high. Novices, however, should approach this strain with caution due to its high potency. Leafly customers report that Black Water's effects include deep relaxation, tranquility, and a sense of happiness. These effects make it a great choice for unwinding after a long day or managing stress. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Black Water to alleviate symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by The Cali Connection, Black Water boasts flavors that encompass earthy, piney, and sweet notes, creating a delightful sensory experience with every inhale. The dominant terpene found in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedative effects. The average price of Black Water typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Its unique combination of flavors, effects, and genetics makes it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a well-rounded and enjoyable experience. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Black Water, don't hesitate to share your thoughts and insights by leaving a strain review.