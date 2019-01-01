ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. The Bling
  • Leafly flower of The Bling

Hybrid

The Bling

The Bling

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company and Happy Dreams Farm, The Bling is a cross of Humboldt Frost, Reserve OG, and Humboldt Gelato. Named after the abundance of trichomes found on the green and purple buds, this strain has gassy and sweet floral notes and tastes include pine, citrus, and earthy terpenes. This high-potency strain has ethereal effects, making it great if you’re looking to elevate your mood and float off for a while.

 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
The Bling