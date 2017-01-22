ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Blue Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 98 reviews

Blue Kush
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Blue Kush, a sativa-dominant hybrid, combines the sweet berry flavors of Blueberry with the powerful and pungent OG Kush. With hints of pine, lemon, and berries, Dinafem Seeds has created a treat for all of the senses. The effects are reported as cerebral, uplifting, and will leave you feeling anything but blue.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

384 reported effects from 59 people
Relaxed 64%
Happy 62%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 52%
Creative 38%

Reviews

98

deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍓🌲 Blue Kush is a prime example of everything a good sativa-dominant hybrid should be. The smell and taste is fantastic, with strong flavors of pine, lemon and sweet berry immediately flooding the senses. I had high expectations set for this strain, as it came highly recommended to me by more than...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
faeriegirl
Member since 2014
Ok so this is technically the second review because the first time I smoked it, I got so high I forgot I was reviewing a strain. That's how fucked up this strain is.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHungryTalkative
BreezyyBabyy
Member since 2016
I love it, it's been making me feel so happy and made me want to go out and be productive. Not like some that just put me on the couch and make me eat the kitchen.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedUplifted
queenkush15
Member since 2015
I love it. My tolerance is kinda high and this one actually does a good job of killing my anxiety! Great for when you wake up in the middle of night and can't sleep👌🏾
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
AnttiKokko
Member since 2016
Do you have multiple sclerosis or know anyone who has it? look no further. I have MS and I have been trying a lot of different strains to cope with the MS bullshit. Eureka, I have finally found it. I strongly, anecdotally believe that this strain has the perfect genome for mood enhancement, muscle ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Blue Kush

