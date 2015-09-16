ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Blue Persuasion
Hybrid

Blue Persuasion is the first of a Signature Series by BUDS Pasco, an indoor hydroponic farm in Washington. It is an indica-dominant hybrid strain composed of Blueberry, Northern Lights, and White Widow genetics. From Blueberry, Blue Persuasion inherits sweet berry flavors, relaxing and long-lasting euphoria, and a high THC potential. Its Northern Lights parent is cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth, while White Widow contributes a tendency for heavy resin production and balanced hybrid effects. With a THC content that can stretch to 26%, Blue Persuasion is best saved for late night relaxation and introspection.

Avatar for webbystonr
Member since 2015
this strain is very nice, had it once and back for more. it's 60/40 indica but not one to make me sleep. chills out reality, it doesn't escape it. so far I'm very impressed with BUDS Pasco
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TressaMae
Member since 2015
This is my favorite strain to smoke at the end of the day! It's pretty sweet smelling and smooth to inhale too
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for BatLogan
Member since 2015
I wasn't very impressed by this strain. It had a pretty weak aroma, and while it got me high it just wasn't anything special. For the price I could've got something much tastier, prettier, and effective.
HappyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for Stealth13
Member since 2013
Sweet smelling, sweet tasting, with a high THC % to boot, this grass is an all around powerhouse. Blueberry NLights and White Widow were already some of my favorite strains. Combine them and you get a fruity sweet blend that'll knock you on your ass. Price was just right on this guy, $160 for a half...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Magnumb
Member since 2015
not one of my favorites, but it does the trick. low thc mostly indica hybrid great for people with a lower tolerance.
CreativeHungrySleepy
Lineage

Blueberry
Northern Lights
