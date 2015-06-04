ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Charlie Sheen is an indica-dominant hybrid, parented by Green CrackOG Kush, and Blue Dream. These lemon-scented buds taste likewise, with a distinct undercurrent of kush. The effects are relaxing and uplifted, with a lengthy, sleepy come-down great for pain relief and insomnia.

828 reported effects from 105 people
Relaxed 62%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 49%
Uplifted 45%
Energetic 32%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Avatar for ChronicComic
Member since 2015
HELLO! I am the Chronically Acclaimed Comic Reviewer! OHHHHH MANNNN! where do I begin with this strain? CHARLIE SHEEN AKA TIGER BLOOD, LETS START with the look. I can only describe it as a perfect looking bud, nice compact and dense, light in color with orange hairs nicely covered in beautiful trich...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Popeyemotherfucker
Member since 2015
I think my girlfriend is couch locked on the toilet. She went with running shoes, no pants, and a sweater on which is still weir ding me out.... Like...Nevermind. Charlie sheen is a cold piece of work. It smooth with a nice aroma of orange blossom honey. Big slightly sticky and condensed nugs. The h...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
Definite sativa element hits you first and foremost. Things feel fast paced. Incredible out of body experience. My head feels like a suspended balloon - distant from my body. My arms look soooo far away as I'm typing! Super disabling and physically paralyzing. Blissful distraction. It's impossible ...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Aside from the light green color, lemony aroma and taste, Sheen is a nice hybrid of what I consider a blend of my favorite sativas, Green Crack and Blue Dream, plus the added benefit of a nice OG come down that provides me relaxation. Hence, I gave it five stars. If you're familiar with my posts, yo...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for D0meWrekka
Member since 2015
Physical impressions: Springy, slightly sticky, dark green nugs, moderate trichrome frosting, quite hairy. This is lemony, tamarind candy dank, with undertones of sweet, compost pile funk. With my asthma, I normally prefer to vape, but I find Charlie to be too harsh after the first two bags, with pe...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Charlie Sheen

