Diamond Diesel
Diamond Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel IBL and an unknown strain, possibly Swazi and Cinderella 99. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Diamond Diesel has a pungent and tangy aroma that combines the diesel fuel notes of its parent with hints of earth and citrus. This strain is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and uplifting high. Leafly customers tell us Diamond Diesel effects include feeling creative, euphoric, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diamond Diesel when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and stress. Bred by Top Seedcret, Diamond Diesel features flavors like diesel, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Diamond Diesel typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Diamond Diesel is a rare strain that is not widely available in the legal market, but it is worth trying for its stimulating and euphoric effects. It can induce a creative and energetic buzz that is perfect for socializing or working on a project. It also has a high yield potential and a fast flowering time, making it a great choice for growers who want a rewarding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
