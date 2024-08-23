Diesel Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Haze. This strain is 90% sativa and 10% indica. Diesel Haze is a citrus and diesel strain that has a lemon and pine flavor with hints of diesel and skunk. It also features a stimulating and uplifting high that can help with fatigue, depression, and creativity. Diesel Haze is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diesel Haze effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diesel Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Bedford Grow, Diesel Haze features flavors like citrus, diesel, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Diesel Haze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Diesel Haze has frosty and fluffy buds that have light green tones with orange hairs. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed in the morning or afternoon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diesel Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.