Gas Tanker is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gas and Sour Diesel. This strain is a potent and gassy indica that has a diesel and citrus flavor. Gas Tanker is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Tanker effects include relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Tanker when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred by Agri-Kind, Gas Tanker features flavors like diesel, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Gas Tanker typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a powerful and pungent indica that can help you unwind and enjoy the couch. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Tanker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







